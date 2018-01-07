The Independent Investigations Office is investigating after an on-duty Vancouver Police officer was involved in a collision with a pedestrian Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. PT near Knight Street and E. 20th Avenue when a vehicle collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious — but not life-threatening — injuries.

The officer was not injured.

The investigative body says it's conducting its standard review process including collecting physical evidence from the scene, reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses and officers.

The Independent Investigations Office body looks into any case in B.C. where police are involved in a death or serious injury.