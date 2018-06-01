Police warn public of high-risk sex offender living in Vancouver
77-year-old Brian Keith Solberg was convicted of forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon
Vancouver police are warning the public of a high-risk sex offender living in a Vancouver halfway house.
Police said in a news release that 77-year-old Brian Keith Solberg poses "a risk of significant harm to the safety of teenaged and adult women, including strangers and acquaintances."
Solberg is a federal offender who has been convicted of forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, and a number of other related offences.
After his previous sentence, a peace bond was put in place as a preventative measure to protect the public. He is currently serving a four-year sentence for breaching court-imposed conditions related to a peace bond.
The Correctional Service of Canada has assessed Solberg as "continuing to present a high risk for sexual and general re-offending."
Solberg is described as white, 5'11", 218 lb., with short greying brown hair and blue eyes.
He is bound by the terms of his statutory release, which include several conditions:
- Report all friendships, sexual relationships, and intimate relationships with women to his parole supervisor.
- Not to be in the company of sex workers, or frequent the areas where sex workers are likely to be present.
- Not to consume, purchase, or possess alcohol or drugs.
- Not to enter any establishment where the primary source of income is the sale of alcohol.
- Not to associate with anyone involved in criminal activity and/or substance misuse.
Police ask anyone who sees Solberg violating any of these conditions to call 9-1-1.