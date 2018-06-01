Police warn public of high-risk sex offender living in Vancouver

Vancouver police are warning the public of a high-risk sex offender living in a Vancouver halfway house.

Police said in a news release that 77-year-old Brian Keith Solberg poses "a risk of significant harm to the safety of teenaged and adult women, including strangers and acquaintances."

Solberg is a federal offender who has been convicted of forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, and a number of other related offences.

After his previous sentence, a peace bond was put in place as a preventative measure to protect the public. He is currently serving a four-year sentence for breaching court-imposed conditions related to a peace bond.

The Correctional Service of Canada has assessed Solberg as "continuing to present a high risk for sexual and general re-offending."

Solberg is described as white, 5'11", 218 lb., with short greying brown hair and blue eyes.

He is bound by the terms of his statutory release, which include several conditions:

Report all friendships, sexual relationships, and intimate relationships with women to his parole supervisor.

Not to be in the company of sex workers, or frequent the areas where sex workers are likely to be present.

Not to consume, purchase, or possess alcohol or drugs.

Not to enter any establishment where the primary source of income is the sale of alcohol.

Not to associate with anyone involved in criminal activity and/or substance misuse.

Police ask anyone who sees Solberg violating any of these conditions to call 9-1-1.