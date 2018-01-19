Vancouver Police are putting out an urgent appeal for help solving the tragic murder of 15-year-old bystander Alfred Wong, and 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside — who police believe was the intended target in the Saturday night shooting near Ontario Street and East Broadway.

Wong was shot while riding in a vehicle with his parents when gunfire erupted on the busy intersection south of the city's downtown, around 9:15 p.m. PT local time.

Police say Whiteside exchanged gunfire with his assailant before being shot. According to court records, he had numerous run-ins with the law, including drug trafficking and assault charges. He was found guilty of assault with a weapon and breach of probation in 2016.

Flowers and a note that say, 'we love you, mark the location where innocent bystander Alfred Wong was shot and killed.

Investigators have reviewed video from the scene and believe there were people in the area at the time of the murders who may have information critical to their investigation.

"Our detectives are looking to speak with anyone who was at the Indochine Kitchen and Bar around the time of the shooting — anywhere between 8:00 and 9:30 pm," said Const. Jason Doucette.

Police are setting up a mobile command centre near the scene at Ontario Street and East Broadway from 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.

Detectives will be available to talk with anyone who witnessed the tragic incident or who may have information relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.