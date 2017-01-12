Kelowna RCMP have taken two suspects into custody following a police incident that shut down part of the William R. Bennett bridge across Okanagan Lake Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. PT prompting the closure of the eastbound lanes.

Officers were seen on the bridge carrying rifles and handguns.

Police blocked the west end of the W.R. Bennett bridge Thursday morning while taking two suspects into custody. (Drive BC)

"No other suspects are believed to be outstanding," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey with the Kelowna RCMP.​

Police so far have released few details about what prompted the arrest, but he said the investigation is ongoing.

O'Donaghey said police have since re-opened one eastbound lane of traffic across the bridge.

Police are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact the Kelowna RCMP.