The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has been deployed to Surrey to investigate a police-involved shooting.
The IIO has not yet been able to confirm any details of the case, other than that it happened Thursday morning.
More to come
CBC News Posted: Jan 05, 2017 10:22 AM PT Last Updated: Jan 05, 2017 10:26 AM PT
IIO investigating police-involved shooting in Surrey
