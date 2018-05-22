Police seeking victims of alleged sexual assault on Coast Mountain bus

Richmond RCMP are seeking victims of an alleged sexual assault on a Coast Mountain transit bus.

According to an RCMP statement, shortly before 5:50 p.m. on May 15, officers were called to an area near the 5000 block of Granville Avenue for a report of a sexual assault.

A man had allegedly groped a young girl, leading two people to follow him off the bus.

The bus driver assisted the victim, who was shaken but physically unharmed, until police arrived on the scene.

Around 10 minutes later, police arrested Leonardo B French, a 74-year-old Richmond man. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police say French is also known as Leonardo Da Vancouver and Victor Leonard Boudreau and is well known to them and known to use public transit.

He has been in police custody since his arrest and is set to appear in court on May 22.

Richmond RCMP believe there may be additional victims, possibly using public transit, who have not yet contacted police.

Police are asking anyone who believes that they or someone they know has been a victim of a crime involving French, to please contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and ask for GIS quoting file no. 2018-14907.