A 10-year-old child was sucker-punched by a stranger while cycling in a Vancouver Island city this week, according to RCMP.

Police say the man came out of the bushes on Toth Place in Langford at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, punched the child in the stomach, then walked away.

According to the child, the man was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, black gloves, and had a "grumpy face."

West Shore RCMP are asking anyone with information about the alleged assault to call police.

"We ask parents to talk to their kids about being safe when playing outside and who they can turn to when they need help, whether it's another adult, a teacher, firefighter, paramedic or police officer," RCMP Const. Matt Baker said in a statement.