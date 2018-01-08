Vancouver police say a fire at a music venue in the Downtown Eastside has been ruled an arson.

Thursday's fire at Vancouver Art and Leisure's warehouse at 494 Railway Street appeared to start in a portable toilet, Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Jason Robillard wrote in an email to CBC.

"Our arson investigators are currently investigating it," he wrote, saying no further information would be released for the time being.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 10:15 a.m. PT Thursday and were on scene till 2 p.m.

No one was in the warehouse at the time, and no injuries were reported, but a fire official described the damage as "substantial."

Vancouver Art and Leisure is an artist-run organization that leases the warehouse and hold various events at the warehouse.

It said the fire will result in cancellations at the venue, which caters to the LGBT community. More than 20 staff members will be out of work, it said.

Vancouver Art and Leisure said the cost of recovering from the fire is unknown and the venue could be closed for two months.​