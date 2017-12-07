Langley RCMP have released new video of the last confirmed sighting of missing 20-year-old Kristina Ward

The video was recorded between 7:50 p.m. PT and 8:45 p.m. PT on Sept. 27, two days before she was reported missing. It shows Ward walking across the street at 104 Avenue and 142 Street in Surrey, accompanied by an unknown male who is pushing a bicycle.

Investigators would like to identify and speak with the man seen in the video.

"Kristina has now been missing for over two months and requires medication, elevating concerns for her well-being. We are asking anyone with any information that might help us to locate her, to please call Langley RCMP immediately," said Cpl. Holly Largy.

Kristina Ward was reported missing on Sept. 29 and was last seen Sept. 27. (Langley RCMP)

Ward is Indigenous, five foot six inches tall, 130 pounds, with long, dark brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.