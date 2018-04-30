Police release sketch of suspect sought in Surrey sex attack
Victim was attacked in October 2017, but only came forward to police in early April
Police have released a composite sketch of the man who sexually assaulted a woman last October in Surrey's Hawthorne Park.
The attack took place around 2 p.m. PT on Oct. 15, 2017, when the woman was grabbed from behind, pulled off a park trail and sexually assaulted.
After the attack, the suspect ran off. The woman was injured in the attack but was able to leave the park for help, and was taken to hospital by a family member.
The incident was not reported to police until April 9.
The RCMP immediately began an investigation and created a composite sketch.
The suspect is described as:
- Adult male
- Possibly mixed race or indigenous
- Approximately five feet eight inches to five feet nine inches tall
- Short black hair
- Short, well-groomed beard
- Brown eyes
- Flat, broad nose
At the time of the attack, the suspect was wearing:
- Blue basketball-style shorts with a stripe down the side
- Blue matching jacket
- White shirt
- Black backpack
Investigators are also looking for people who were in the park at the time of the assault.
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything that may relate to this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anyone who prefers to make an anonymous report can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.