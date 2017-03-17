Police have released a photo of a suspect in a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in Surrey, B.C., and are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect

Birinderjeet Justin Bhangu, 29, was shot several times as he sat in his car at the Comfort Inn Motel on Fraser Highway.

Police say Bhangu was known to police and noted in a statement that the fatal shooting was "the result of his criminal lifestyle."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team also released a timeline of events leading to Bhangu's death.

Police said Bhangu pulled into a parking spot at roughly 2.22 p.m. PT. He was driving an Acura MDX.

The suspect, meanwhile, had backed into a nearby parking spot. A minute later, the suspect approached Bhangu's car from the driver's side and began firing. The man fled in his car, turning right onto Fraser Highway. Police found the car the next day in Kelowna.

Bhangu was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police have asked the public for help identifying and locating the suspect.

"This was a shooting in broad daylight in an area where families and community members frequent," said Sgt. Jennifer Pound in a statement.