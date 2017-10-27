Kamloops RCMP say a high-risk police operation is underway at a local trailer park and residents are asked to stay inside their homes with their doors locked.

In a news release, police said the operation is in the area of the G & M Trailer Park just off Highway 5.

While police did not offer details on the emergency operation, one witness in the area describes a heavy police presence.

"We saw a squad vehicle ram a vehicle. We heard at least six gunshots," said Nicole Calver, who says she witnessed the operation from the nearby First Nations Tax Commission office.

"It's kind of nerve-racking actually. We're kind of freaking out."

Nearby school on lockdown

As a precaution, the Sk'elep School of Excellence has been placed on lockdown along with the former residential school that houses the First Nations Tax Commission.

Cpl. Cheryl Bush asked residents of the trailer park to "remain inside their residences, with doors locked and keep themselves safe."

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is also asked to call the RCMP.