A police officer is dead after a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., around noon PT on Monday.

Police Chief Bob Rich described the officer as a "hero" at a news conference.

"He was protecting our community. He will always be my hero," Rich said.

The officer was killed while trying to arrest a suspect who had allegedly opened fire in the parking lot of a shopping centre near Mount Lehman Road and the Fraser Highway just before noon, according to Rich. The suspect, an Alberta man in his 60s, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rich said he had spoken with the dead officer's spouse.

"It's something I never wanted to have to do in my life, but I did it today, folks," he said.

A previous statement from the Abbotsford Police Department said a second officer had been injured in the shooting, but Rich did not address that at the news conference or take questions from reporters.

Two Abbotsford police officers were injured in a suspected shooting near Mount Lehman Road and the Fraser Highway around noon on Monday. (Submitted to CBC)

Officer down

Derek Middleton was eating at a sushi restaurant nearby and witnessed the aftermath.

"I looked outside and the officer was down and bleeding," said Middleton in an interview with CBC News.

"So I just closed the door and locked it and said call 911."

Abbotsford resident James Graham was driving in the area when he saw police cruisers crash into a Mustang behind him.

He then heard several gunshots and witnessed what was taking place through his rearview mirror.

"Then there was gunfire — six or seven shots I'd say — it didn't even look like anyone was out of the vehicle yet," said Graham in a phone interview with CBC News.

"I was a little startled, but I just hit the gas and got out of there. I just hoped that no one was injured."

Const. Ian MacDonald, of the Abbotsford Police Department, said there was no further risk to the public.

"There are no outstanding public safety concerns at this time. However, we understandably are extremely busy and the area around Mount Lehman from Fraser Highway to north of the [Fraser Valley] Auto Mall will be an investigative scene for some time."

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which is called out in incidents where people are seriously injured or killed in encounters with police, is now investigating.

IIO investigators are being deployed to Abbotsford for a police-related incident. More details to be provided in due course. — @iiobc

Only one other officer has ever been killed on the job in Abbotsford, according to the B.C. Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.

Const. John David Goyer developed amyotrophic lateral sclerosis related to injuries sustained during an arrest on Sept. 26, 2001, and died from the disease five years later.

Between 1961 and the end of 2015, just 10 officers were killed in the line of duty in B.C., according to Statistics Canada. Across the country over the same 54-year time period, 144 police officers died on the job.

B.C.'s tally went up last year, when RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett died in a crash in Langford, a suburb of Victoria.