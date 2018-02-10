The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a 23-year-old man died in a shooting in Langley, B.C., Friday night.

IHIT says the victim, Surrey resident Tarek Ali Al-Romeshi, was targeted.

Langley RCMP responded to shots fired at a townhouse in the 8200 block of 204B Street just after 9:00 p.m PT according to IHIT.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He later died in hospital.

Not known to police

Al-Romeshi was not known to police, said IHIT spokesperson, Cpl. Frank Jang.

He wants people who know Al-Romeshi to come forward with information.

"We're hoping that no one overlooks the fact that a young man's life was taken last night," said Jang.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a shooting where one person died in the 8200 block of 240B Street.

Al-Romeshi did not appear to have a weapon at the scene, said Jang.

Police would also like information about a 2009 white Nissan 370Z found burned near the shooting at 206A Street and 84B a short time after.

Police say after reports of shots fired they discovered a 2009 white Nissan 370Z near 206A Street and 84B Avenue. Pictured is a stock image provided by police. (IHIT)

The address of the shooting is close to where a young man, Dai Duong Duong, 21, was shot and killed in December.

Duong, an Abbotsford resident, was found in the 8100 block of 204 Street. Police said he had gang connections.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT.