Hundreds of first responders and members of the public gathered on overpasses and along Highway 1 to pay tribute to fallen Const. John Davidson as his funeral motorcade headed toward Abbotsford.

Members of the Abbotsford Police Department joined Davidson's family in the procession that began at Vancouver General Hospital and travelled via Highway 1 to an Abbotsford funeral home.

Several people who attended the procession said they were there to show respect for Davidson and his fellow officers because they risk their lives in the line of duty each day.

Members of the public that turned out to pay their respects await the police procession outside Henderson's Valley Funeral Home in Abbotsford. (Belle Puri/CBC News)

"It just breaks my heart, I just wish we could wrap our arms around the family, and the friends, and his fellow workers. I'm heartbroken," said Tina Stewart.

"Just out of respect to his family and the all of the other police officers in our community and everybody who keeps us safe. I just wish them peace," said Donna Bickman.

Davidson was fatally shot on Monday while trying to arrest a suspect who had allegedly opened fire in the parking lot of a shopping centre.

Oscar Arfmann, 65, of Alberta was charged Tuesday with first degree murder, the automatic charge for those accused of killing a police officer.

The 24-year police veteran leaves behind his wife and three adult children.