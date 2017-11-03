Vancouver Police are investigating the death of a woman found in medical distress near the concession area at Spanish Banks beach park on the west side of Vancouver.

According to a police press release, she was found Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. PT, and was rushed to hospital, where she died a short time later.

Detectives from the Major Crime Section have been assigned to assist with the investigation to determine if the death is suspicious.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Spanish Banks this morning who noticed anything suspicious to call 604-717-2500.