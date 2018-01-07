Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in South Vancouver on Saturday night.

Two men in their early 20s have been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard.

He says the two men were found in an industrial area around East Kent Avenue South, near Borden Street.

Investigators say they believe the shootings were targeted, and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 604-717-2541.