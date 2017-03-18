Three people have been found dead in a home in Moberly Lake, a remote community in northeastern B.C.

​Chetwynd RCMP discovered the bodies in a home in the Lakeview subdivision after responding to a 911 call on Friday morning.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said there is no public safety issue for the remainder of the community.​

"Being a small community like this obviously it's something very tragic to have happen and our investigators are working closely with the B.C. Coroners Service to be able to provide information as soon as possible," he told CBC News on Saturday.

The RCMP's Victim Assistance Services have been at the scene helping those affected by the incident, police said in a release.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the deaths in co-ordination with Chetwynd Mounties and forensics experts.