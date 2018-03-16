Police have cordoned off the area between Broadway and 10th Avenue just south of Commercial Drive following an incident.

Fire trucks and police officers are on the scene.

One witness told CBC he was inside the McDonald's on Commercial Drive when a man entered the restaurant, began spilling gasoline on the floor and said he would light the building on fire.

Patrons then fled the restaurant.

Vancouver Police and the Vancouver Fire Department have not yet commented on what occurred, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police incident in Vancouver has Commercial Dr from E Broadway to E 12th Ave closed. More updates to come @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/qYRhSUpupe — @CoryCorreia