Police identify victim of Surrey homicide linked to burned-out car

Investigators have identified the man killed in a homicide in Surrey, B.C.

The body of Amin Vinepal, 24, was found along 12th Avenue, between 176 Street and 184 Street, on Thursday afternoon.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit said Vinepal was known to police and his death is believed to be targeted.

Shortly after the body was discovered, RCMP received a report of a car on fire in the 18700 block of 28th Avenue.

This burned out vehicle was found by RCMP on a secluded road in South Surrey. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the fire is believed to be related to Vinepal's death.

A statement said the area surrounding the scene on 12th Avenue would be cordoned off for a "significant amount of time."

A cause of death hasn't been released.

Jang said the car was burned to the frame and its make and model could not be identified.

Anyone with information can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.