Police have identified the man who was found dead in a burned-out car near Trail as 38-year-old Jordan Workman.

On Sunday night around 9 p.m. PT, the fire department was called to a car fire on the highway between Trail and Castlegar. Workman's body was discovered in the trunk.

Workman is known to police and was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Castlegar provincial court on charges of possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

The major crimes unit is investigating and RCMP are asking that anyone who saw something on Highway 22 around 11 kilometres north of Trail on Sunday night to contact them.

Violent crimes are rare in the area but not unheard of. Ten years ago a man was found slumped in his car on the Highway 3B west of Trail, dead of a gunshot.

Police called it a targeted killing but no one was ever charged.

With files from Bob Keating