Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford on Thursday afternoon as 24-year-old Alexander Blanarou.

Officers discovered Blanarou in the area of Bates and Harris roads just before 2:30 p.m.

Abbotsford Police Cpl. Frank Jang said the victim had a criminal record and they believe the shooting was targeted.

"There are many more investigative avenues that IHIT needs to concentrate on and we are looking to speak with any witnesses who may not have already come forward to police," said Jang.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.