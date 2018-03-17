Skip to Main Content
Police find missing search and rescue boat in a Chilliwack, B.C., berry field

The Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was allegedly stolen from the Kent Harrison Search and Rescue compound in Agassiz, B.C. Friday night.

The Canadian Press ·
The eight-metre search and rescue vessel was found Saturday in a Chilliwack field after it was allegedly stolen Friday night. (B.C. Search and Rescue Association/Twitter)

Police have found a stolen search-and-rescue boat in a berry field in Chilliwack, B.C.

The B.C. Search and Rescue Association alleges thieves broke into the locked Kent Harrison Search and Rescue compound in Agassiz, B.C., at about 10 p.m. on Friday night.

They allegedly stole the eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel, which was resting on a trailer.

The turbo diesel jet boat was last seen heading west on Highway 1, near Chilliwack, before it was found on Saturday morning and taken into RCMP custody.

This is the third theft from Kent Harrison Search and Rescue in three years, according to local media reports.

The other two thefts from the volunteer association included logistics equipment and a smaller, 3.5-foot boat, which was also found.

