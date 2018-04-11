Police execute search warrant on East Vancouver home in relation to disappearance of Su Yi Liang

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department's Homicide Unit have executed a search warrant on a residence at East 15th Avenue near Clark Drive in relation to the disappearance of Su Yi Liang.

Liang, 37, disappeared Jan.8, 2018.

She was reported missing Jan. 10 after failing to pick up her children at school. Her vehicle, a grey BMW i3, was found near the Rupert Park Pitch and Putt the next day.

In late February and early March, police expanded the search for Liang, executing a search warrant on her home and searching the water off of New Brighton Park.

"Although no arrests have been made, investigators continue to make progress in this investigation," the police statement said in part.

The VPD say it is still encouraging anyone who has information that could be related to Liang's disappearance to contact homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.