A 48-year-old man is in custody in Williams Lake, B.C., after breaking into a home on Dec. 7.

RCMP responded to reports of a break and enter in progress at a home on 4th Avenue in Williams Lake at 3:50 p.m. When police entered the home they told the suspect they were there, along with a police dog, but the man tried to get away.

With the help of police dog Grimm, officers arrested the suspect, who was then taken to Cariboo Memorial Hospital with injuries from his interaction with the dog.

The homeowners were not home during the incident.

RCMP said the man is known to police. Police are recommending charges of break and enter with intent and resisting arrest.