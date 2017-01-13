Vancouver police say one person was taken to hospital and two others are in custody following a police chase that ended in a crash at Granville Street and West 16th Avenue.

Around 4:00 a.m. PT, the VPD were called to the area of Burrard Street and Harwood after the owner of a pickup truck reported seeing someone steal his vehicle.

Police tracked down the truck and followed it over the Burrard bridge. The vehicle then crashed into an SUV at Granville and West 16th Avenue.

One of the occupants inside the stolen vehicle was taken into custody. The second fled the scene but was tracked down by the VPD K-9 unit and later arrested.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

West 16th Avenue was closed near Granville Street while police investigate the incident..