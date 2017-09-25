G'oh no.

RCMP have fined a driver for playing Pokemon Go behind the wheel in New Westminster.

An officer caught the distracted driver at 10th Avenue and Sixth Street on Monday just after 8 a.m. The 51-year-old woman was fined $368 for using an electronic device.

"An officer noticed she was looking elsewhere, stopped her, and she basically told the officer she had been in the midst of playing Pokemon Go," said Cpl. Daniela Panesar.

"A little bit off the norm for sure."

RCMP were patrolling the area on Monday morning, as September is distracted driving month. Panesar said officers issued 20 tickets in just 90 minutes.

Pokemon Go, a free augmented-reality game, has players chasing Pokemon in real-world locations using maps of their surroundings. It quickly became an international hit after its debut just over a year ago.

People have been ticketed across the country for playing while they drive.

Halifax police fined a man for playing on the go in July 2016. In Quebec City, a driver crashed into two police officers after suddenly reversing in a parking lot.

When confronted, the driver admitted that they'd been looking for a Pokemon. They were ultimately issued two $30 tickets: one for failing to signal and the other for not properly looking behind the car before reversing.

The officers were treated for minor injuries in hospital.