On Tuesday, a truck rolled up to B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan's news conference.

Its side was emblazoned with a massive orange poster featuring Horgan's picture and the slogan, "Say Anything John."

On Twitter, it was quickly dubbed, the "troll" truck.

But the truck is actually a tactic being employed by the B.C Liberal Party. A Twitter account linked to the truck calls it 'the "truth truck."

It's The One Thing that made headlines this week on the campaign trail.

The One Thing is a CBC original podcast, hosted by CBC legislative reporter Richard Zussman. It looks at the one big issue that dominated the B.C. election campaign this week.

In episode two, Zussman talks about the appearance of the 'troll' truck and what it says about negative campaigning in the leadup to the May 9. election.