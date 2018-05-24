PNE's summer concert lineup is all about the throwback

If you're looking for sweet summer nostalgia, Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition has a concert lineup during its summer fair that reads like a blast from the past.

Lineup highlights include R&B group Boyz II Men, country star Dean Brody, rockers the Goo Goo Dolls, and disco darlings the Village People.

Boyz II Men kick off the series on Aug. 18. (Eric Jamison/Invision/Associated Press)

The summer concert series happens nightly at 8:30 p.m. PT during the fair, which takes place Aug. 18 to Sept. 3, 2018.

The concerts are free with fair admission tickets, although seating is not guaranteed. Reserved seats cost $25 and are available starting on May 25.

The 2018 line-up includes:

Boyz II Men (Aug.18).

Air Supply (Aug.19).

Dean Brody (Aug.21).

Goo Goo Dolls (Aug.22).

I Love the 90's feat. Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, and Young MC (Aug. 23).

Wilson Phillips (Aug.24).

Marianas Trench (Aug. 25).

Lost 80's Live feat. A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Wang Chung, Farrington & Mann, Animotion, and Nu Shooz (Aug. 26).

Sandra "Pepa" Denton, left, and Cheryl "Salt" James, of Salt-N-Pepa, are part of the I Love the 90s tour. They perform on Aug. 23. (Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press)