PNE's summer concert lineup is all about the throwback
The Pacific National Exhibition hopes you will celebrate good times — with Kool & the Gang among others — in their retro summer concert lineup.
Cyndi Lauper, Air Supply and Boyz II Men are just some of the acts coming to Vancouver
If you're looking for sweet summer nostalgia, Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition has a concert lineup during its summer fair that reads like a blast from the past.
Lineup highlights include R&B group Boyz II Men, country star Dean Brody, rockers the Goo Goo Dolls, and disco darlings the Village People.
The summer concert series happens nightly at 8:30 p.m. PT during the fair, which takes place Aug. 18 to Sept. 3, 2018.
The concerts are free with fair admission tickets, although seating is not guaranteed. Reserved seats cost $25 and are available starting on May 25.
The 2018 line-up includes:
- Boyz II Men (Aug.18).
- Air Supply (Aug.19).
- Dean Brody (Aug.21).
- Goo Goo Dolls (Aug.22).
- I Love the 90's feat. Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, and Young MC (Aug. 23).
- Wilson Phillips (Aug.24).
- Marianas Trench (Aug. 25).
- Lost 80's Live feat. A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Wang Chung, Farrington & Mann, Animotion, and Nu Shooz (Aug. 26).
- 112 feature Slim (Aug. 28).
- Kool & the Gang (Aug. 29).
- Jann Arden (Aug. 30).
- Burton Cummings and Band (Aug. 31).
- Chicago (Sept. 1).
- Village People (Sept. 2).
- Cyndi Lauper (Sept. 3).