A push to expand a plastic bag ban in Greater Victoria is faltering in the face of a legal challenge.

Saanich District council considered a proposal on Monday night to investigate a ban on single-use plastic bags — similar to the one that takes effect July 1 in neighbouring Victoria.

But Saanich effectively put on hold any further steps toward a ban when council voted narrowly against seeking legal advice on the issue.

The Canadian Plastic Bag Association has gone to B.C. Supreme Court to challenge the Victoria council's right to enact the ban.

Saanich Councillor Colin Plant said the Saanich decision doesn't necessarily mean council is opposed to eliminating plastic bags.

"I think Saanich would be unwise to do something if a neighbouring municipality was found by the courts to not have the jurisdiction to do such an action," Plant said.

Victoria mayor Lisa Helps earlier wrote to nearby municipalities asking them to follow the capital city's lead to ban single-use plastic shopping bags.

However, Helps said Tuesday it makes sense for other municipalities to await the court result.

Provincial regulation needed?

"I think this case is quite important and I think everyone is right to watch it carefully," Helps said.

Saanich Councillor Judy Brownoff say they would like to see the province step in to provide a regulatory framework on the issue.

"Saanich might come back with recommendations that we lobby the provincial government to be involved," Brownoff said.

