Plan to remove BC Ferries' fuel rebates disappoints minister

B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says she is "extremely disappointed" by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates, less than two months after the provincial government put a fare reduction strategy in place.

In a letter to BC Ferries board chairman Donald Hayes, Trevena writes that she was "surprised and disappointed" to learn last week that BC Ferries was planning to announce the removal of fuel rebates of 2.9 per cent on major and minor routes and 1.9 per cent on northern routes.

"As minister, I am personally committed to delivering on our government's promise to freeze fares. As I expressed to you, I believe this action is contrary to that," Trevena wrote in the letter.

"I also indicated that government was willing to negotiate to provide funds to BC Ferries to avoid this increase. I am extremely disappointed that despite our requests for BC Ferries to come to the table, Mark Collins, BC Ferries CEO has decided to move forward with these fare hikes."

BC Ferries is planning to cut its fuel rebates of 2.9 per cent on southern routes and 1.9 per cent on northern routes. (Jacy Schindel/CBC)

BC Ferries has yet to publicly comment on the proposal to cut fuel rebates, but Trevena's office said an announcement is expected shortly.

Trevena said her ministry worked closely with BC Ferries for several months to negotiate an agreement to freeze some fares and cut others on April 1.

The province gave BC Ferries $59 million to make the April fare reductions, which included fare freezes on three major routes, reduced fares on other routes by 15 per cent and the return of a 100 per cent discount on seniors' passenger fares Monday through Thursday.