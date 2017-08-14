The B.C. government has announced plans to end the controversial grizzly bear trophy hunt, following up on a campaign promise made by the NDP before the election.

The ban will take effect Nov. 30, 2017, throughout the province.

This year's grizzly hunting season is set to open Tuesday in the Peace River region. Other parts of the province will be open to grizzly hunting at the beginning of September.

The grizzly trophy hunt has long been the target of activists and conservationists.

Last year, Coastal First Nations, an alliance of nine First Nations along the central and north B.C. coast and Haida Gwaii, posted signs across the province, stating "Trophy Hunting is Closed in the Great Bear Rainforest. Respect our Traditional Laws."

In March, the Grizzly Bear Foundation, chaired by housing developer and art philanthropist Michael Audain, released an 88-page report which included ending the trophy hunt among its 19 recommendations.

The group's report followed consultations throughout the province.