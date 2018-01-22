A pizza delivery driver in Kelowna, B.C., chased down an alleged thief after his car was stolen during a routine pizza order in the city's Rutland neighbourhood on the weekend.

RCMP said the alleged theft happened at around 2:30 a.m. PT Sunday.

Police said the victim was delivering pizza to a home on Keithley Road when he suddenly heard his black BMW 540i sedan take off.

RCMP said the car owner then chased after the vehicle on foot toward McCurdy Road, where he managed to climb into the back seat of the car.

Police do not recommend this

"Now inside his vehicle, the owner managed to physically overtake the alleged auto theft suspect, forced his vehicle into park and pushed the male out of the car," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"RCMP do not recommend that the public put themselves or others at risk to recover their property when stolen."

"Luckily, no one was seriously harmed and no significant damage was caused as a result," said O'Donaghey.

Police arrested an intoxicated 16-year-old Kelowna resident and held him in police custody overnight. He was later released on strict conditions and is expected to appear in court in April.

RCMP said the suspect faces potential criminal and B.C. Motor Vehicle Act charges.