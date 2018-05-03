Police identify man found dead in rural area of Pitt Meadows
Police say Ian Roberts' death was a homicide
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the death of a man found Monday in a rural area of Pitt Meadows was a homicide, and have identified the victim as 43-year-old Ian Roberts of Delta, B.C.
In a news release, IHIT says Roberts was known to police and believe his death was targeted.
On April 30, around 2:30 p.m. PT, Ridge Meadows RCMP received a 911 call from a passerby who discovered the body on Hale Road, an agricultural area in Pitt Meadows.
Several hours before the body was found, RCMP in Langley recovered a red, 1996 GMC Jimmy associated to Roberts. The truck was located 20 kilometres south of where the body was discovered.
IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said investigators are trying to establish a timeline of Roberts' activities, and are looking to those who knew him to come forward
"It takes a community to solve a murder and we need people who knew Mr. Roberts the best," said Jang. "The family, the friends, the associates, perhaps a coworker who recognizes the photograph."
Jang said Roberts had a criminal record, but so far, there is no evidence that links him to the ongoing gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland.