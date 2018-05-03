Skip to Main Content
Police identify man found dead in rural area of Pitt Meadows

Notifications

Police identify man found dead in rural area of Pitt Meadows

The Integrated Homicide Team says the death of a man found Monday in a rural area of Pitt Meadows was a homicide, and have identified the victim as 43-year-old Ian Roberts of Delta, B.C.

Police say Ian Roberts' death was a homicide

CBC News ·
Police say there is no evidence, so far, linking 43-year-old Ian Roberts of Delta to the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflicts. (IHIT)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the death of a man found Monday in a rural area of Pitt Meadows was a homicide, and have identified the victim as 43-year-old Ian Roberts of Delta, B.C.

In a news release, IHIT says Roberts was known to police and believe his death was targeted.

On April 30, around 2:30 p.m. PT, Ridge Meadows RCMP received a 911 call from a passerby who discovered the body on Hale Road, an agricultural area in Pitt Meadows.

Several hours before the body was found, RCMP in Langley recovered a red, 1996 GMC Jimmy associated to Roberts. The truck was located 20 kilometres south of where the body was discovered.

IHIT provided a stock photograph of a red 1996 GMC Jimmy in the hopes someone who knew Roberts or recognizes the vehicle will contact them. (IHIT)

IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said investigators are trying to establish a timeline of Roberts' activities, and are looking to those who knew him to come forward

"It takes a community to solve a murder and we need people who knew Mr. Roberts the best," said Jang. "The family, the friends, the associates, perhaps a coworker who recognizes the photograph."

Jang said Roberts had a criminal record, but so far, there is no evidence that links him to the ongoing gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us