Police identify man found dead in rural area of Pitt Meadows

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the death of a man found Monday in a rural area of Pitt Meadows was a homicide, and have identified the victim as 43-year-old Ian Roberts of Delta, B.C.

In a news release, IHIT says Roberts was known to police and believe his death was targeted.

On April 30, around 2:30 p.m. PT, Ridge Meadows RCMP received a 911 call from a passerby who discovered the body on Hale Road, an agricultural area in Pitt Meadows.

Several hours before the body was found, RCMP in Langley recovered a red, 1996 GMC Jimmy associated to Roberts. The truck was located 20 kilometres south of where the body was discovered.

IHIT provided a stock photograph of a red 1996 GMC Jimmy in the hopes someone who knew Roberts or recognizes the vehicle will contact them. (IHIT)

IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said investigators are trying to establish a timeline of Roberts' activities, and are looking to those who knew him to come forward

"It takes a community to solve a murder and we need people who knew Mr. Roberts the best," said Jang. "The family, the friends, the associates, perhaps a coworker who recognizes the photograph."

Jang said Roberts had a criminal record, but so far, there is no evidence that links him to the ongoing gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland.