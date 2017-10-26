A Pitt Meadows councillor has been convicted of sexual assault, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

David Murray was convicted of sexual assault in Port Coquitlam provincial court Wednesday. A charge of sexual interference was previously stayed by the Crown.

The alleged sexual assault, which took place nearly 25 years ago, involved a young person whose identity is protected by a publication ban

Court documents say the incidents took place between January and December of 1992.

Murray and his lawyer, J.R. McRoberts, both declined to comment.

According to his biography on the City of Pitt Meadows' web page, Murray was first elected in 2011. He remains an employee of the City of Port Coquitlam's parks department but the city's acting chief administrative officer says he has been on paid leave since Oct. 2, 2017.

"We are currently seeking legal advice on our options related to his employment," Kristen Dixon wrote in an email, adding he has been employed in "non-public-facing duties" since February, when he returned from an earlier leave after the charges were reported in Dec. 2016.

He was formerly the editor of the news website Pitt Meadows Today, which now appears to be offline. Murray has been a Port Coquitlam parks department employee since 2016.

His biography says he worked with the Pitt Meadows Soccer Club and the Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association and coached high school basketball for over 30 years.

The prosecution service says a pre-sentencing report is being developed and Murray will be back in court on Jan. 10, 2018 to arrange a sentencing date.

Council future uncertain, mayor says

Murray remained on council despite being charged in Nov. 2016, and Mayor John Becker says there is no authority under the community charter to suspend a councillor — even if convicted.

"We have no authority to be telling someone they should be stepping down or stepping aside during the course of a criminal investigation," he said. "The analogy would be if someone is going through a domestic divorce or a domestic bankruptcy proceeding.

"These are matters that have nothing to do with their obligations as a councillor for which they've been elected and for which they're being paid. The allegations did not deal with a timeframe that was anywhere near his time on council."

Becker says there was no council motion asking for Murray to step aside. "Speaking for myself, I don't feel it would have been appropriate. It would've essentially sentenced him prior to the judicial system running its course."

Becker says it's too early to say what council will do now that Murray has been convicted and it is unclear if an appeal is coming. He says he is discussing the matter with city staff and the city's lawyer.

He says on a personal level, he considers Murray a friend and said he was "shocked" by his conviction.

"I have never had any reason to doubt his character or his motivations."