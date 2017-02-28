Two varieties of Trader Joe's brand apple sauce products are being recalled from a single store in Vancouver because they may contain pieces of glass.

The recall effects Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce with best-before dates up to and including Oct. 6, 2018, and First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce with best-before dates up to and including Aug. 8, 2018.

Both products are sold in 680 gram jars and were available at Pirate Joe's on West 10th Avenue.

On its website Pirate Joe's describes itself as an "an unaffiliated unauthorized re-seller" of Trader Joe's products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no reported injuries due to eating this product.

The recall was triggered by one in the United States where Trader Joe's recalled three varieties of applesauce on Sunday.

The CFIA says it is conducting a safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.