A group of protesters calling themselves the "Justin Trudeau Brigade" gathered Thursday morning outside the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby.

They have blocked vehicle access to the terminal with the goal of delaying construction on the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project.

"If there are more delays, the investors will realize this is a bad investment and they'll take their money elsewhere, they'll invest their money in something less dangerous, that's less likely to fail, " said protestor David Mivasair.

"This is going to fail. We're going to stay here a while."

At least two trucks turned away at the site Thursday morning because of the protest.

Anti #pipeline protestors blocking the Westridge marine terminal come face to face with a truck trying to enter the property. @KM_Canada pic.twitter.com/AqSgQByZ2n — @gpsmendoza

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza