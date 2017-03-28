A camping resort in B.C.'s interior, between Falkland and Westwold, has had to cease operations indefinitely due to high risk landslide activity on and around the property.

Rene Talbot, a director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District representing the Falkland region, said the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations contacted them two years ago concerned the mountain was moving.

The ministry performed extensive testing to measure movement in the area around the resort and found that it was not safe for the public to be in.

"It's probably a combination of many things: the types of soil, the amount of disruption from logging," Talbot said.

"It's hard to say what's causing it."

"Their risk assessment team went ahead and made the decision that they weren't comfortable with allowing us to open for this year or any other years," said Theressa Hoglund, daughter of the resort's owners.

"We have seen photos that the geologists have taken ... showing fracture lines where the ground was separating.

"We really didn't have much of a decision to make. It was already made for us."

Retirement plans out the window

The owners of the resort, Arvid and Audrey Hoglund, were planning on using the property and business to finance their retirement.

Pinaus Lake Resort owners Arvid and Audrey Hoglund. ( Anita Sthankiya)

"They're in their late 70s, so to start over is not feasible," their daughter said.

The Hoglunds have left the area but have been returning to collect personal items. Hoglund says her parents are staying in her sister's rental home for the time being.

"Their friends are our campers and return customers, so it's a loss of more than just your home and your business," Hoglund said.

"Their safety is to me one of the main things, but their livelihood is a big issue too," Talbot added.

With files from Jennifer Chrumka and Daybreak Kamloops