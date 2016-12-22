A small fire in Vancouver's Pigeon Park on the Downtown Eastside this morning spared a nearby totem pole.

City workers said they had just finished cleaning up the park and had gone on a break when someone apparently dumped belongings in the park and set them on fire.

.@VanFireRescue made quick work of a rubbish fire in #PigeonPark early this morning. @CityofVancouver street ops workers phoned it in. #dtes pic.twitter.com/Ry64bRIFkW — @gpsmendoza

Firefighters arrived to put the fire out, blocking traffic for a short time around 5 a.m. PT. While the fire burned near a totem pole in the small park, it did not damage it.

Pigeon Park is located at the intersection of East Hastings and Carral Street and is officially known as Pioneer Place.