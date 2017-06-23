float home sinking richmond

The dock stopped this float home in Richmond, B.C. from completely tipping over. (CBC)

Vince Bacarac

School's out! Vancouver students say 'so long' to high school. Vince Bacarac plans to study applied sciences at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and hopes to dive deep into microbiology. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

corgi meetup

The dog friendly portion of Spanish Banks beach was crowded with the little corgis for hours. (Rhianna Schmunk/CBC)

Vancouver Art Gallery

The newly reopened Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza.

Freshly shorn alpaca

A freshly shorn alpaca on Kensington farm—it still had little leggings and a fringe of fur. (Kensington Prairie Farm Facebook)

Raven Rescue Vehicle Submerged in Water Training

Rescuing passengers in a car trapped in flood waters calls for brisk, coordinated and well-thought out response from emergency crews. But only a small percentage of first responders have gone through the hands-on training. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)