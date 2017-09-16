A large spider, possibly a garden cross spider, waits for prey in its web in Vancouver's Stanley Park on Sept. 12, 2017. (David Horemans/CBC)

Peter Wheaton rescued this baby squirrel from an attack by crows.The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre says it was touch-and-go for a while, but Rocky the squirrel should pull through. (BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre)

The missing Slocum glider was last seen on July 28. It was launched by a team aboard the CCGS John Tully four days earlier. (Cherisse Du Preez)