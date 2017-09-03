Winston, a black bear cub, was rescued from the side of a road near Cranbrook, B.C. in July. The injured bear was flown by helicopter to a wildlife sanctuary in Smithers, B.C., where it is recovering. (Northern Lights Wildlife Society/Facebook)

'The Rock' said he wanted to fly a 10-year-old to meet him in Vancouver, after the boy saved his brother's life with a technique he saw the actor use in a movie. (therock/Instagram/Christa O'Connor)

British Columbia Premier John Horgan walks though a burnt out cemetery with Chief Greg Blain in Ashcroft, B.C., Monday, August 28, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Divers took live questions from beneath the Arctic Ocean in Cambridge Bay, Nunvut in a Facebook livestream last Sunday. The project was organized by two University of Victoria graduates. (OceanWise)