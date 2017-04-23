A pair of alpacas eagerly await their turn on the shear machine. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

The BC SPCA seized 25 animals from a hobby farm in Mission, B.C. this week, many of them malnourished and emaciated. (BC SPCA)

This Google-inspired 'sculpture' that Ema Peter photographed was taken at a TEDx conference in Vancouver. (Ema Peter)

Firefighters spent a number of hours trying to contain the massive blaze. (Brent Rose/Instagram)

The pumps at the Chevron station on Georgia Street in Vancouver were already removed, a little more than a week after the station closed. (Christer Waara/CBC) (Christer Waara/CBC)

A huge cloud of smoke rises above the crowd as 4:20 p.m. rolls around on Thursday. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)