Pharfalla, the globetrotting cat from Europe, reunited with her owner in Surrey, B.C., on Friday afternoon.

It was the first time they had seen each other since Pharfalla vanished from McLeese Lake in Central B.C. more than two years ago.

"I thought she was killed by a bird or carried away by an eagle or something like that," said Pascale Makortoff, who drove 560 kilometres through snow and ice to pick up her cat.

Only Pharfalla knows what she's been up to for the last two years.

The eight year old tortoiseshell wouldn't reveal her secret, even when pressed by reporters.

Passing through

Pharfalla turned up at Gerna and Jessica Sotana's home in the Guildford area of Surrey earlier this month.

The sisters immediately fell in love with their new black and orange companion.

"She wandered around our house for about a week until we decided maybe we should call someone," Gerna said.

"A super friendly cat," she said.

They contacted animal services and were told that if the owners couldn't be found within five days, they could keep the cat.

Swiss microchip

City staff found a microchip embedded in the cat and couldn't believe it when they discovered the chip was from Switzerland.

The company that made the chip put animal control in contact with Makortoff.

Pharalla vanished from B.C.'s Cariboo region and wound up in Surrey two years later. (Surrey Animal Resource Centre)

"I was pretty astonished to get an email like that," Makortoff laughed.

"I thought she was dead. I first thought maybe an animal ate her and had the chip in his belly and then somebody ate him."

Makortoff's skepticism ended when she received an emailed picture of her cat in perfect health.

It was definitely Pharfalla.

Long journey

Pharfalla appears to have been born a wanderer.

Makortoff found her in Germany as a stray and took her in.

Pharfalla moved with Makortoff to Switzerland and then, in 2013, to McLeese Lake.

Makortoff put down roots in her new home, but Pharfalla vanished in June 2014.

"I never, never, never thought she was alive," Makortoff said.

"Finally I see you again. We are back again."

The Sotanas brought a cake to the reunion, but they say it was bittersweet to watch.

They're happy for Makortoff, but say they miss their feline houseguest.

They hope to convince their parents to adopt another cat sometime soon.