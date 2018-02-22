Four or five times a week, artist Peter Evans seeks out spectacular views in the valleys and hills around Kamloops, B.C., in the province's arid Interior.

He sets up his equipment, readies his supplies, and paints — even at –20 C.

Evans is a plein-air painter, meaning he does his work outdoors, opposed to in a studio.

"You do get that opportunity to actually feel this," he said. "I can feel in my toes that it's a little chilly today."

While many people cosy up in the comfort of their warm homes when the temperature dips below freezing, Evans said he finds bliss creating art in the frigid air.

"As a kid, you remember riding down a hill on a toboggan," he said. "You're freezing, but at the same time, it's a happiness. It's about being able to put that joy, that freedom, into what you see."

"That helps build a level of realism and life into something."

The freezing temperatures makes the brushes stiff and the paint thick, which adds texture to the final product. (Brendan Kergin/CBC)

He said when he looks at a piece weeks after he's finished it, he'll remember just how cold it was that day.

Cold temperatures mean supplies can freeze up; Evans said his brushes get stiff and his paint gets thick and "gloopy."

"It creates a beautiful texture," he said.

When he's not painting, Evans works in the insurance business as a catastrophe adjuster, where he helps people recovering from natural disasters. Because he sees the tragedy nature can cause, he said being able to sit in nature and soak up its beauty is an important balance for him.

"It's a big stress reliever."

Evans moved to Canada 17 years ago from England after he fell in love with the wildlife and the countryside. When a friend introduced him to the work of the Group of Seven, he was inspired to create his own artworks.

"[The Group of Seven's paintings] really seemed to grasp more than just the physical of what you see, but the weight and the girth and the energy of the surroundings."

With files from Brendan Kergin

