The family of an accused gunman shot dead by police is pushing forward with its lawsuit against the RCMP, free to proceed with legal action now that an independent investigation into the death has been completed.

Peter De Groot was living in southeastern B.C. when he was involved in a confrontation with RCMP in October 2014. Mounties said he fled into the woods after firing shots at officers, prompting a manhunt through the area.

The 45-year-old, described by his family as an accomplished PhD candidate who had suffered a disabling brain aneurysm, was ultimately found alone in a cabin after a four-day search.

RCMP said an officer shot and killed de Groot after he pointed a rifle at them.

Police cleared the streets of the village of Slocan after a man allegedly shot at them and then fled into the woods. (CBC)

Peter de Groot's sister, Danna, launched the lawsuit in October 2016. In the notice of civil claim, she claims the RCMP officers who shot her brother after cornering him in a remote cabin overreacted, fuelled by misinformation.

She also accuses the RCMP of negligence in using lethal force against her brother.

"He was executed," Danna told reporters at the time.

In regards to her lawsuit, Danna de Groot wants the court to declare that Peter de Groot's Charter rights to life and security of the person were denied by the RCMP's actions.

Danna de Groot spoke with the media in the weeks after her brother's death to complain about the RCMP's actions. She is now suing the force. (Dan Burritt/ Twitter)

De Groot claims that her brother, as a person with a disability, should have been guaranteed equal treatment under the law, according to Section 15 of the Charter.

She's seeking a declaration that the disproportionate use of lethal force on a person with a cognitive disability or mental illness is discriminatory treatment.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

The suit was put on hold while the IIO investigated. Proceedings can continue now that the probe has been closed.

Last month, the police watchdog released a report which cleared the officers of wrongdoing. ​

De Groot's family released a statement questioning most of the key findings in the report, saying they believe key issues remain unanswered.

The family lawyer, Don Sorochan, said they believe the RCMP handled the initial altercation badly, then conducted a militaristic response after de Groot ran.

They also claim there's conflicting evidence about what happened when de Groot was tracked down to the cabin — and note that the officer who shot him did not co-operate at all with the investigation.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Brenda Butterworth-Carr said both officers involved have been off work "for some time" and continue to receive support from the RCMP with the hope they can return to duty.

She said the death of de Groot "fundamentally changed their lives."

"The amount of stress and angst this has cost them directly, in addition to their families, it's indescribable and completely unnecessary given what we know now."

