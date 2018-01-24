B.C.'s provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall is retiring after almost 20 years on the job.

Kendall made the announcement Wednesday. The role will be taken over by Dr. Bonnie Henry on Jan. 31.

Kendall was appointed provincial health officer in 1999 when the position was first created. He's the only person to hold the job so far.

A voice for harm reduction

An advocate for harm reduction, Kendall has been one of B.C.'s most outspoken voices on the ongoing opioid overdose crisis. He declared the situation a public health emergency in 2016.

It's been a concern for Kendall throughout his career. In 2003, he presided over the opening of Insite in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside — the first legal supervised injection site in North America.

Since then, he has continued to work closely with Insite and has repeatedly said that it saves lives.

A long public health career

Kendall was born in the U.K., but moved to Canada in 1972 and worked as a doctor in Toronto.

Since then, he has worked in various public health positions in Ontario and B.C. This has included work with both province's health authorities, as well as serving as Toronto's chief medical officer for six years in the late 1980s and early '90s.

Kendall was awarded the Order of British Columbia in 2005 for his work in public health.

Henry to start in February

Dr. Bonnie Henry will start as the provincial health officer when Kendall steps down at the end of the month.

Henry has served as the deputy provincial health officer since 2014. She has also held several directorial positions at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Prior to that, she was the associate medical officer of health in Toronto. She was the operational lead during the city's SARS outbreak in 2003.