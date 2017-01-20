The BC Coroners Service will hold a public inquest into the death of an elderly man who died from self-inflicted wounds at a Fraser Valley seniors' home after he was pepper-sprayed by police.

Rene Armand Vaugeois, 88, died on Sept. 23, 2015, after a confrontation with RCMP at the Cheam Village seniors complex in Agassiz.

In a press release, the coroner said RCMP officers used pepper spray after being called to the residence over concerns of Vaugeois's actions, and although he was provided with medical support, he died before reaching hospital.

When Vaugeois died in 2015, the Independent Investigation Office of B.C. (IIO) said police responded to a call about a man holding what was believed to be a knife to his stomach.

The IIO said he was treated for self-inflicted injuries, but died in an ambulance.

In February 2016, the IIO released the case after an autopsy showed that Vaugeois's death was not caused by police.

The inquest will be held in Burnaby beginning Feb. 20. Coroner Margaret Janzen says the jury will make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

