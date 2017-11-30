When Kathy Nadalin asks senior citizens to share their life stories with her, they usually say they aren't that interesting.

"Every single one of them says, 'I don't have a story. There's really nothing special about me,'" she told CBC Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

"But they're wrong. They are the people that made Prince George what it is today."

For the past five years, Nadalin has written a weekly column in the Prince George Citizen newspaper profiling the lives of seniors in the city, from a nun born in Hong Kong to longtime residents raised in the community.

The goal, she said, is to capture the lives of people who built the city.

"These are the people that stayed in Prince George when the roads weren't nice, the temperatures were cold, the pulp mills smelled," she said.

"They just made Prince George what it is today, and it's a pretty great city."

People of Prince George was published in 2017 through the Prince George Community Foundation. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

The idea for the column came when Nadalin started volunteering at the local senior's centre.

"I looked around at all these great seniors down there ... and I go, 'Oh these people have such great stories, somebody needs to write these down,'" she said.

Eventually, a friend convinced Nadalin that she was that person. Her first story profiled three friends who all turned 92 in the same year.

Five years on, Nadalin had enough columns to fill a book and in 2017 she published People of Prince George, based on the first four years of her work.

Nadalin said she has no shortage of stories she wants to tell, but added she likes to take time to make sure she gets things right. After conducting her interviews, she writes a first draft of her column and shares it with the subjects so they have final control over what gets published.

"It takes a lot more time, but it's not my story," she explained.

"I want them to be proud when it comes out in the paper and I want it to be just the way they want it."

Nadalin will be conducting a book signing at Books and Company in Prince George from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 1.