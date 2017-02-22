A Penticton woman had to be rescued from her own home last week after being attacked by her pet Rottweiler.

On Feb. 14, RCMP were called to the house on Birch Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The 27-year-old woman inside had been attacked by her one-year-old dog, said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth.

She'd barricaded herself in a spare bedroom to escape the canine, which was "barking and scratching" trying to follow her.

The officers found a ladder outside the home and propped it against the bedroom window to help the woman out, he said.

Dog left overnight

An ambulance took her to Penticton Regional Hospital, where she was treated for bites to her arms.

The dog was left in the house overnight to calm down as there was no one else home.

Wrigglesworth declined to comment on the dog's fate and said police won't be investigating the incident.